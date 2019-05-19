Some injured in deadly gas station explosion identify themselves in new statement

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - Two men say they were among the injured survivors of the gas station explosion that killed four people last Friday.

Wayne Rogers and Jeff Staton say they acted as quickly as they could to help others before emergency crews arrived at South River Market that day.

The two are also offering condolences to the Lewis, Roberts and Ruley families grieving for the loss of loved ones killed in the fire.

Their full statement is attached to this article, and say they want their privacy respected at this time.

