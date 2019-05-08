Stamp Out Hunger: Fill those blue bags in your mailbox this weekend with canned food

ROANOKE, Va. - Food insecurity, a nationwide problem, continues to have a grasp on southwest Virginia.

The reality is many of our neighbors don't know where their next meal is coming from.

Letter carriers see the need on their mail route every day.

According to the latest numbers from feeding America Southwest Virginia, more than 144,000 people in our region are food insecure. That's more than 12% of the population. Perhaps more alarming, more than 40,000 of those are children.

Nearly 18 percent of all kids in our area don't know where their next meal is coming from.

Helping the cause, this weekend is the Stamp Out Hunger food drive. Everyone in the state will be receiving a blue plastic bags in their mailbox this week. You can put non-perishable food items in them, place them on your front door step or in your mailbox and the letter carrier will pick them up on Saturday May 11.

They will be collected around 10 a.m. on Saturday. Donations can also be made at Food Lion stores in Roanoke.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.