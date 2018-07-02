Star Spangled Blizzard: DQ releases American-inspired treats

Dairy Queen has released two new American-inspired Blizzards in a salute to Independence Day.

The Star Spangled Blizzard treat is red, white and blue, with rock candy that’s hand-blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with blue rock candy and a frozen treat. DQ released the treat on Monday, but it’s only available while supplies last.

Don’t fret, though. If you miss the Star Spangled Blizzard, the Oreo Firework Blizzard treat will be offered through the entire month of July. It has red and blue popping candy mixed with Oreo cookie pieces and hand-blended with vanilla soft serve.

"There's no sweeter place this summer, and particularly during the Fourth of July holiday week, to celebrate America than at Dairy Queen," said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation.

The treats will be offered at participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations nationwide.

