Starlite Motel murder suspect found guilty on all charges

ROANOKE, Va. - The man who admitted to killing a Roanoke motel owner last year was found guilty on all charges Tuesday morning by a judge.

Timothy Church was charged with murder in the brutal death of 60-year-old Ish Patel in January of 2018. Sentencing will be scheduled for a later date. This story will be updated with more details from inside the courtroom later today.

On Monday, on the first day of his murder trial, his defense team argued for manslaughter, a lesser charge, but admitted that Church who beat Patel with a baseball bat, killing him and injuring his wife and daughter.

It was a cold Tuesday night in northwest Roanoke when Church approached Patel at the Starlite Motel on Melrose Avenue, which the Patel family owns and operates.

The defense argues that the interaction between the two men started outside the motel office sometime before 8 p.m. when Church asked Patel for $20. The two men then started fighting and their encounter spilled inside the office.

The defense claims it was Patel who got the bat first, hitting Church with it. The defense also said that Church has mental health problems.

The prosecution showed evidence that Church got the bat and used it to hit Patel in the head multiple times, blows which caused skull fractures and killed him before EMS crews arrived.

