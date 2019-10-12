State police investigating after shootout between between a man and Floyd County deputies

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. - Virginia state police are investigating after a shootout between a man and Floyd County deputies.

Police say Samuel Hale is charged with malicious wounding after a shootout with deputies around 1 a.m Friday.

Deputies followed Hale when he refused to stop for a traffic stop. Hale eventually crashed his car and then started to fire at deputies.

One deputy was shot in the hand, but is currently in stable condition.

Hale then got back in his car and drove away. Deputies were able to eventually box him in where they exchanged fire again.

State police say the gunman was extremely intoxicated and suffererd minor injuries.

Attempted capital murder of a police officer charges are also being considered.

State police are investigating.