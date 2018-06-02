State Police investigating crash that killed two women on Route 58.

LEE COUNTY, Va. - State police say 2 women died on scene in a crash on Route 58 Friday night.
Police say they were called to the scene around 8:30.
Police say witnesses reported a 2006 Pontiac G6 pulled out from a gas station going the wrong way into eastbound traffic on Route 58.
The car almost hit two vehicles before hitting a 2018 Kia Optima.
The Pontiac driver, Amy Hubbard, died at the scene.
The Kia's driver, Kimberly Bingham, died at the scene as well.
Bingham's 8-year-old daughter was flown to UT Medical Center in Knoxville for her serious injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
