State police investigating deadly single-vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened on Route 220 at 2:07 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a 2006 Scion TC was traveling south when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned several times.

The driver was identified as David Lindsey, 20, of Floyd, Virginia. He was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

A male passenger was taken by a family member to the hospital in Franklin County. He was later transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The crash is under investigation.