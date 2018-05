State police are issuing a senior alert for Billy Puckett, who was last seen Friday night on Riverside Drive in Tazewell.

Police say Puckett suffers from cognitive impairment, and is believed to be in danger.

He was wearing a gray short-sleeve Wrangler shirt, khaki pants, black velcro Reebok shoes and a tan Richlands baseball cap when he was last seen.

We'll update this story with developements as they come into the newsroom.

