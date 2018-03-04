State police say missing woman found safe

The Virginia State Police issued a senior alert on behalf of the Baltimore County, Maryland, police department for the Maryland state police because a woman believed to be in danger could be in Virginia.

Update, Sunday, 10:50 a.m.:

Police said Sunday morning that they are canceling the Senior Alert after the woman was safely located.

Original story:

The Baltimore County, Maryland, police department is looking for Alice Mae Sharif. She is believed to be in danger and was last seen Saturday at 8:30 p.m. near the Richmond, Virginia, metro area. Her destination is to Owings mills, Baltimore County, Maryland.

Police describe her as a black female, 68 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with brown eyes, and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black pants.

Police say she is operating a 2014 Chrysler town and country minivan, green in color, with a North Carolina license plate of 1930N0I.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, police said. She may need medical attention.

Please contact the Baltimore County, Maryland, police department at 1-410-887-6975 or Maryland state police at 1-410-486-3101 if located.





