State Police issues Senior Alert for Prince George man

Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Prince George County Police.

They are looking for Askia Hasan. He is 73 years-old, 5,8" tall, weighing 140 pounds.

He has grey eyes and black hair.

He was last seen at his home in Petersburg around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

State police says he suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you see him, you're asked to call the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2770.

