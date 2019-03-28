State testing of backlogged rape kits creates new leads for Roanoke City cases

ROANOKE, Va. - Hundreds of rape cases across the commonwealth now have new leads.

10 News first reported Wednesday that nearly 1,800 backlogged rape kits have now been tested.

More than 230 rape cases have now been sent back to local police departments for review including in the Roanoke Valley. 10 News spoke to the Roanoke City Police Department which received four confirmed matches from untested rape kits.

Sgt. William Drake, who's in charge of collecting evidence said this has a potential to solve unsolved rape cases.

“Virginia has no statute of limitations on felony charges. 2012, 2007, 2005, it doesn't matter how far these go back. We can go ahead and solve these cold cases if we have them sitting there,” Drake said.

Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced Wednesday the completion of the first phase of his ongoing project to eliminate Virginia’s rape kit backlog. The testing is part of Herring’s $3.4 million project, in conjunction with the Department of Forensic Science and local law enforcement, to completely eliminate the backlog of untested rape kits, and to transform the way Virginia responds to sexual violence.

As of Jan. 30, 1,770 kits have been tested, including kits that had gone untested for decades.

Of the new tests, 568 DNA profiles have been uploaded into CODIS, the national Combined DNA Index System. According to the attorney’s general office, 239 “hits” have been sent to law enforcement agencies for further investigation, including 144 “confirmatory hits” that confirmed the identity of a previously known suspect. That includes suspects confirmed with DNA in South Boston, Franklin and Galax.

DNA hits were found in 56 cases that had been previously cleared by arrest

Locally, that includes one case in Botetourt County, Ferrum College, Roanoke County and two cases in Roanoke City.

At least 58 cases have been reopened for investigation or are currently under review for potential reopening.

Previously untested rape kits have been tested from Alleghany County, Amherst County, Bedford County, Botetourt County, Campbell County, Covington, Giles County, Lynchburg, Rocky Mount, Staunton, and Wytheville.

