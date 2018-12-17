State troopers investigating fatal, single-car crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning around 10 a.m. on Route 460 in Bedford County.

Troopers said that 61-year-old Linda Ann Bonniville, of Forest, was traveling west on Route 460 in a Mazda Tribute when she ran off the right side of the road and overturned her car in a ditch.

Bonniville died at the scene. Authorities said she was wearing her seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

