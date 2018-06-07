Steger Creek becomes Taubman's newest gift shop in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE CITY - While you are enjoying fine art at the Taubman Museum in the star city, you can also shop at the newest location of Steger Creek.

Museum leaders from the Taubman along with city officials and the owners of Steger Creek held a ribbon-cutting for their newest location Thursday.

Steger Creek will be the newest gift shop partner, featuring gift items the store has been known for in the community along with new merchandise. This is a relocation from their previous storefront on Starkey Road.

Owners Michael and Alex Pace said they are excited to become part of the downtown atmosphere.

“I think there is so much energy and vibrancy in downtown Roanoke. We see all the growth and development. The museum is also growing and prospering so we thought what a great marriage between us the downtown and the Taubman Museum,” Pace said.

Hours of operation at Steger Creek at the Taubman Museum of Art will reflect those of the museum overall: Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 12-5 p.m., with extended hours until 9 p.m. the first Friday of each month.

Steger Creek will open a second location at the railway station at the corner of Williamson Road and Jefferson Street on July 1.



