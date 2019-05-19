Student dies after being pulled from a lake in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, NC - A high school student in North Carolina has died after being pulled from a lake in Greensboro.



WFMY-TV reports that Assistant Chief Dwayne Church of the Greensboro Fire Department said three students were swimming Friday afternoon in a lake across the street from Page High School. They were jumping off one of the docks when one male student went missing in the water.



Church said a call came in about 12:40 p.m. about the missing student. The student was found in an area near where the student and his friends were jumping in the water. First responders performed life-saving efforts, but the boy died.



The lake is private property, with a sign posted that prohibits swimming and boating. The names of the students have not been released.



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.