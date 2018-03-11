Studies suggest chance of heart attack increase Monday

ROANOKE - Chances of having a heart attack or other health-related issues increase Monday, according to nationwide studies, due to day light saving time and the likelihood people in southwest Virginia will be shoveling snow.

This small time shift can significantly raise the risk of health-related issues. According to Mayo Clinic Health System, heart attacks increase significantly in the winter months, particularly while people are shoveling snow.

In addition, a Michigan Medicine study found that heart attacks occur most often on Monday mornings. That risk shows a 24-percent jump in the number of heart attacks the Monday after we spring forward for daylight saving time compared to other Mondays throughout the year.

That lost hour of sleep may play a bigger--and perhaps more dangerous-- role in our body’s natural rhythm, according to a 2014 study led by the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center.

Although researchers can’t say precisely what is driving this rise in heart attacks, they theorize it could be related to several factors including the stress of starting a new workweek and inherent changes in our sleep-wake cycle.

Previous studies have linked poor or insufficient sleep to heart disease.

Adding on to those health risks associated with losing an hour of sleep, the snow storm headed to the area is likely to be an amount that needs shoveling.

Meteorologists have dubbed it "heart attack snow."

Here are some tips from physicians at Mayo Clinic Health System for injury-free snow shoveling:

If you're inactive and have a history of heart trouble, talk to your doctor ... stop if you feel tightness in your chest.

Drink plenty of water. Dehydration is just as possible when you exert yourself in cold winter months as it is in the summer.

Dress warmly. Dress in several layers so you can remove a layer as needed.

Do not shovel while eating or smoking. Avoid caffeine or nicotine before you begin shoveling. This may place extra stress on the heart.

Take it slow! Pace yourself and take breaks. Keep a cell phone handy in case of emergency.

Don't pick up too much snow at once. Use a small shovel, or fill only one-fourth to one-half of it if you use a large shovel. If necessary, just push the snow as you shovel. It is easier on your back. Keep the load of snow as close to you as possible.

Protect your back. Bend from the knees, not your back. Lift with your legs bent, stand with your feet about hip width for balance and keep the shovel close to your body. Try not to twist. If you move the snow to one side move your feet to face the direction the snow will be going.

Clear snow as soon as it stops falling. Freshly fallen snow is lighter.

Most importantly - listen to your body! Stop if you feel tired.



