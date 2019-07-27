Study: Bacteria found in apples may be good for you

Red fruits like an apple can be some of the healthiest foods to eat. The deeper the color, the more effective they are at helping turn off obesity genes.

Apples are covered in about 100 million bacteria. A new study suggests that many of them are actually healthy for you.

The research, conducted by Graz University of Technology, found apples are among the most consumed fruits worldwide. Scientists compared store-bought conventional apples with fresh-picked ones.

They found bacteria in the stem, peel, flesh and seeds.

Overall, both organic and conventional apples had a similar number of bacteria. Most of the germs hide in the seeds.

