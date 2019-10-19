Study: Exercising before breakfast burns more fat

CNN

Researchers at the University of Bath in the United Kingdom found it's okay to skip breakfast if your first stop of the day is the gym.

Researches say men who exercised on an empty stomach burned more fat than those who ate breakfast first. This is because without any fuel from food, your body has to use stored carbohydrates for energy. Those are depleted quickly, forcing your body to then use fat.

Burning the fat helped make the men's muscles more responsive to insulin, which reduced the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

Experts say exercising on an empty stomach appears to make you healthier but not skinnier.

Experts say if you skip breakfast before working out, be sure to eat a meal within 30 minutes of exercising. If you don't, your body may start to break down muscle tissue.