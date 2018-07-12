News

Study: Goodwill stores have $305.5 million impact on local economy

Study released this month

By Rachel Lucas - Weekend Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE - A new study shows the power of a donation and how quickly donations can add up.

Every two years, the Virginia Goodwill Network does a study on the economic and fiscal impact of Goodwill. 

The 2017 results, which were just released this month, show that Goodwill Industries of the Valleys had a $305.5 million economic and fiscal impact on its 31-county, 13-city service area in the region.

“The report showcases the enormous financial impact that Goodwill is having on our region,”  said Bruce Phipps, president and CEO of Goodwill.  “Through Goodwill’s training and employment programs, people in our community are finding work and are able to contribute to the local economy.  We will continue to seek to better leverage our economic development efforts to move that to an even greater social impact. We strive to see individuals improve their lives and their ability to build long -term careers."

Revenue made at Goodwill donation centers is used to fund job training programs that help underskilled or otherwise struggling people find employment.

Kelly Sandridge with Goodwill Industries of the Valleys said 3,494 people were placed into competitive community employment in 2017, on top of the more than 950 local people employed through Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

“So when you donate and shop at Goodwill you are helping people get back to work, gain greater independence and you are also helping our community because then they are able to thrive and be an active part of the community," Sandridge said.

To learn more about the lives that Goodwill Industries of the Valleys has impacted, click here.

Public Classes and workshops:

July 9th

Beginner Computer Skills Class

(Class 1 of 4)

10am – 12pm

Roanoke Jobs Campus, Suite B

July 10th

Beginner Computer Skills Class

(Class 2 of 4)

10am – 12pm

Roanoke Jobs Campus, Suite B

July 11th

Beginner Computer Skills Class

(Class 3 of 4)

10am – 12pm

Roanoke Jobs Campus, Suite B

 

GoodCare Open House

3pm

Roanoke Jobs Campus, Suite B

July 12th

Beginner Computer Skills Class

(Class 4 of 4)

10am – 12pm

Roanoke Jobs Campus, Suite B

 

The Budd Group Job Fair

12pm – 4pm

Roanoke Jobs Campus, Suite B

July 13th

Northstar Computer Assessments

10am – 12pm

Roanoke Jobs Campus, Suite B

July 16th

Advanced Computer Skills Class

(Class 1 of 4)

10am – 12pm

 

Roanoke Jobs Campus, Suite B

July 17th

Advanced Computer Skills Class

(Class 2 of 4)

10am – 12pm

 

Roanoke Jobs Campus, Suite B

July 18th  

Advanced Computer Skills Class

(Class 3 of 4)

10am – 12pm

 

Roanoke Jobs Campus, Suite B

 

GoodCare Open House

11am

Roanoke Jobs Campus, Suite B

July 19th   

Advanced Computer Skills Class

(Class 4 of 4)

10am – 12pm

 

Roanoke Jobs Campus, Suite B

 

The Budd Group Job Fair

12pm – 4pm

Roanoke Jobs Campus, Suite B

July 23rd

YouthHQ@Goodwill Grand Opening

12pm – 2pm

Roanoke Jobs Campus

July 25th

Real Goodwill Tour

8:30am – 9:30am

Roanoke Jobs Campus, Suite B

 

Resume & Soft Skills Workshop

10am – 12pm

Roanoke Jobs Campus, Suite B

 

GoodCare Open House

3pm

Roanoke Jobs Campus, Suite B

July 26th

The Budd Group Job Fair

12pm – 4pm

Roanoke Jobs Campus, Suite B

Madison Heights/Lynchburg

July 11th

GoodCare Open House

3pm

Madison Heights Jobs Center

July 12th

The Budd Group Job Fair

12pm – 4pm

Madison Heights Jobs Center

July 17th

People Ready Job Fair

9am – 1pm

Madison Heights Jobs Center

July 18th

Real Goodwill Tour

8:30am – 9:30am

Madison Heights Jobs Center

 

GoodCare Open House

3pm

Madison Heights Jobs Center

July 25th

GoodCare Open House

3pm

Madison Heights Jobs Center

July 26th

The Budd Group Job Fair

12pm – 4pm

Madison Heights Jobs Center

Charlottesville Area

July 10th

Strategies for Job Interviews Workshop

2pm – 3:30pm

Charlottesville Workforce Center*

July 11th 

GoodCare Open House

3:30pm

Charlottesville GoodCare Office

July 12th

Employers of the Week Job Fair

10:30am – 12pm

Charlottesville Workforce Center*

July 13th

Virginia Career Works Job Fair

1pm – 4pm

Charlottesville Northside Library*

July 17th

Salary Negotiations Workshop

2pm – 3:30pm

Charlottesville Workforce Center*

July 18th

GoodCare Open House

3:30pm

Charlottesville GoodCare Office

 

Virginia Career Works Trades Job Fair

4pm – 7pm

Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center*

July 19th

Employers of the Week Job Fair

10am – 12pm

Charlottesville Workforce Center*

July 24th

Professionalism Workshop

2pm – 3:30pm

Charlottesville Workforce Center*

July 25th

GoodCare Open House

3:30pm

Charlottesville GoodCare Office

July 26th

Employers of the Week Job Fair

10:30am – 12pm

Charlottesville Workforce Center*

Harrisonburg

July 9th

Perdue & Pilgrims Hiring Event

9am – 1pm

Harrisonburg Workforce Center*

July 11th

Pilgrims Hiring Event

9am – 1pm

Harrisonburg Workforce Center*

July 16th

Perdue & Pilgrims Hiring Event

9am – 1pm

Harrisonburg Workforce Center*

July 18th

Pilgrims Hiring Event

9am – 1pm

Harrisonburg Workforce Center*

July 23rd

Perdue & Pilgrims Hiring Event

9am – 1pm

Harrisonburg Workforce Center*

July 25th

Pilgrims Hiring Event

9am – 1pm

Harrisonburg Workforce Center*

June 26th

Job Seeker Workshops

9:30am – 1:30pm

Harrisonburg Workforce Center*

July 30th

Perdue & Pilgrims Hiring Event

9am – 1pm

Harrisonburg Workforce Center*

Staunton

July 10th   

GoodCare Open House

3:30pm

Greenbrier Office Park

July 17th

GoodCare Open House

3:30pm

Greenbrier Office Park

July 31st

GoodCare Open House

3:30pm

Greenbrier Office Park

Radford

July 11th

GoodCare Open House       

10am

Radford GoodCare Office

July 18th  

GoodCare Open House       

2pm

Radford GoodCare Office

July 25th    

GoodCare Open House       

2pm

Radford GoodCare Office

Clifton Forge

July 11th

GoodCare Open House

2pm

Dabney S. Lancaster Community College

July 18th

GoodCare Open House

10am

Dabney S. Lancaster Community College

July 25th

GoodCare Open House

2pm

Dabney S. Lancaster Community College

Galax

July 11th

GoodCare Open House

2pm

Wytheville Community College Crossroads Campus, Galax

July 18th

GoodCare Open House

10am

Wytheville Community College Crossroads Campus, Galax

July 25th

GoodCare Open House

2pm

Wytheville Community College Crossroads Campus, Galax

Martinsville

July 13th

GoodCare Open House

11am

Martinsville Workforce Center

July 20th

GoodCare Open House

11am

Martinsville Workforce Center

July 27th

GoodCare Open House

11am

Martinsville Workforce Center

 

 

 

 


 

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.