Study: Goodwill stores have $305.5 million impact on local economy

ROANOKE - A new study shows the power of a donation and how quickly donations can add up.

Every two years, the Virginia Goodwill Network does a study on the economic and fiscal impact of Goodwill.

The 2017 results, which were just released this month, show that Goodwill Industries of the Valleys had a $305.5 million economic and fiscal impact on its 31-county, 13-city service area in the region.

“The report showcases the enormous financial impact that Goodwill is having on our region,” said Bruce Phipps, president and CEO of Goodwill. “Through Goodwill’s training and employment programs, people in our community are finding work and are able to contribute to the local economy. We will continue to seek to better leverage our economic development efforts to move that to an even greater social impact. We strive to see individuals improve their lives and their ability to build long -term careers."

Revenue made at Goodwill donation centers is used to fund job training programs that help underskilled or otherwise struggling people find employment.

Kelly Sandridge with Goodwill Industries of the Valleys said 3,494 people were placed into competitive community employment in 2017, on top of the more than 950 local people employed through Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

“So when you donate and shop at Goodwill you are helping people get back to work, gain greater independence and you are also helping our community because then they are able to thrive and be an active part of the community," Sandridge said.

