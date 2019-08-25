Study: Virginia ranked 35th friendliest state in America

Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

According to a study done by BigSevenTravel, Virginia ranks 35th among the friendliest states in America.

According to the study and survey from readers, the growing diversity in Virginia adds a welcoming and friendly atmosphere to the state.

They also said, while some people might see Virginia as quite traditional and wary of strangers, the cultural haven of Washington D.C . and other metro areas make it a positive place to be.

Topping the list was Minnesota, making its slogan "Minnesota Nice" look truer than ever. New York ranked 50th.