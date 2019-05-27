Summer feeding program begins Tuesday in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. - According to Feeding America Southwest Virginia, 17% of children in the area, about one out of every six kids, are food insecure. Summertime can be even harder on parents to make sure they have meals to provide their families.

Roanoke County Public Schools will begin their summer food service program on Tuesday.

Meals will be provided to kids free of charge.

Feeding sites are at Burlington Elementary School in Roanoke, Herman L. Horn Elementary School in Vinton and Oak Grove Elementary School in Roanoke.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through July. Meals will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

Additional summer feeding programs in the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley, Southside and Lynchburg are expected to be announced by the beginning of June.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.