Man injures state trooper during pursuit, is arrested

BLAND COUNTY, Va. - State police say a trooper and an arrested man are in the hospital following a pursuit on Interstate 77 on Sunday morning.

According to troopers, they were trying to stop a speeding Jeep Grand Cherokee heading south in Bland County near the Bland exit.

The driver of the Jeep refused to stop, and troopers say the southbound pursuit began. During the chase, the Jeep rammed one state police car and rear-ended another in Wythe County.

The driver of the Jeep was taken into custody but sent to the hospital for treatment.

A trooper was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

State police say charges are pending.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.