Swim lessons can reduce the likelihood of drowning by as much as 88%

ROANOKE, Va. - Summer break has started for many, and is fast approaching for most others.

That means you and your kids will be heading to the water. Swim experts say we all need to be more careful when it comes to kids and pools.

They recommend getting kids comfortable around water by beginning swim lessons as early as age one.

According to the USA Swimming Foundation, formal swimming lessons can reduce the likelihood of drowning by as much as 88%.

"It's a silent thing when kids slip under the pool, don't take your eyes off of them. Arms length away from you when they're in the pool and they have a coast guard approved life jacket on, still gotta make sure you have eyes on the kids,” said Lauran Delangrange, Association Aquatics Director at the Sarasota YMCA.

There are a variety of places parents across our region can take their kids for swim lessons.

Links for swim lessons:

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.