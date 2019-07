LONG BEACH, Calif. - Sir Mix-a-Lot may have to get to work writing about a starfish spotted in a California aquarium.

Twitter user @Babyshoujo tweeted a picture of a starfish that appears to have a well-developed butt.

She says she snapped the picture while at the Aquarium of the Pacific and that she never expected it to go viral.

Her tweet from Sunday has more than 170,000 retweets and 639,000 likes.

