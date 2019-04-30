Chase bank deletes tweet with advice on cutting expenses after backlash

Skip the $5 lattes and Uber rides -- that was the advice offered up on Twitter from America's largest bank.

For some #MondayMotivation, Chase Bank sent this tweet:

You: why is my balance so low Bank account: make coffee at home Bank account: eat the food that's already in the fridge Bank account: you don't need a cab, it's only three blocks You: I guess we'll never know Bank account: seriously? #MondayMotivation

Despite looking to motivate people to save money, the tweet faced backlash on Twitter.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was among the critics.

Chase later deleted the tweet and tweeted out this apology.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.