Chase bank deletes tweet with advice on cutting expenses after backlash

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

Skip the $5 lattes and Uber rides -- that was the advice offered up on Twitter from America's largest bank.

For some #MondayMotivation, Chase Bank sent this tweet:

You: why is my balance so low

Bank account: make coffee at home

Bank account: eat the food that's already in the fridge

Bank account: you don't need a cab, it's only three blocks

You: I guess we'll never know

Bank account: seriously?

#MondayMotivation

Despite looking to motivate people to save money, the tweet faced backlash on Twitter.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was among the critics

Chase later deleted the tweet and tweeted out this apology.

