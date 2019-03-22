Create music with AI-powered Bach-inspired Google Doodle

ROANOKE, Va. - Google is giving anyone and everyone the chance to compose music.

Using artificial intelligence, the current Google Doodle analyzed 306 compositions by classical music composer Johann Sebastian Bach.

The Doodle honors the composer's March 21, 1685 birthday under the old Julian calendar.

The AI in the Doodle will take the melody you create and turn it into four-part harmony.

This is the first time Google has used artificial intelligence in one of its Doodles

Be forewarned, it can be very addicting as you try to create a masterpiece of your own.

