Ice cream for breakfast? Drumstick cereal lets you live that childhood dream

ROANOKE, Va. - Maybe it's not even your childhood dream, but something you think about as an adult.

Ice cream for breakfast? Of course, you could just open the freezer and go for it, but that, unfortunately, isn't culturally acceptable.

Now cereal on the other hand, that's quite the popular breakfast entree.

General Mills new Drumstick cereal is combining the best of both worlds!

Coming in two flavors, classic vanilla or mint chocolate, you can enjoy a bowl of the cerealized popular ice cream treat.

Now be warned, with recent studies saying pizza is a healthier choice than cereal in the morning, this cereal is likely to be worse than that.

