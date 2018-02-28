Pizza for breakfast can be healthier than a bowl of cereal

ROANOKE, Va. - Although pizza is plagued with a bad reputation for being unhealthy, it actually might be better for you than your favorite breakfast cereal.

Pizza contains protein, carbs and maybe even a few vegetables depending on your topping choice, which is a lot more than most cereals have to offer.

Most American cereals rarely contain protein, healthy fats or much else besides heaping amounts of sugar, yet cereal remains a much more acceptable and traditional choice.

A serving of Honey Smacks has two more grams of sugar than three miniature Reese's cups. “You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” said Chelsey Amer, MS, RDN, CDN to The Daily Meal. “However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.” Amer also said that a slice of pizza contains more fat and less sugar than traditional cereals, meaning you'll have more sustained energy and won't experience a quick sugar crash. To clarify, this is not to say pizza is a healthy food and there are certainly more nutritious options out there for breakfast. However, if your choice is a quick bowl of cereal or a slice of leftover pizza, you may want to think twice before reaching for the bowl.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.