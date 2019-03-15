Staring contest between bald eagle, squirrel captured in viral photo

LINCOLN, Maine - The unbelievable photo is making waves across the internet.

This incredible photo, posted by Roger Stevens Jr., captures the moment of a stare down between a bald eagle and squirrel in Maine.

Stevens captioned the photo, "I couldn't have made this up!! Gray Squirrel and Bald Eagle in staring match... Behind the Rite-Aide Store in Downtown Lincoln, Maine!!"

Since it was posted Monday to Facebook, it has been shared more than 12,000 times.

