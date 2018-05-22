'Summa cum laude' censored on graduation cake

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. - A South Carolina high school graduate had a not-so-sweet surprise on his graduation cake.

Jacob Koscinski graduated Saturday with the highest honors from a Christian-based home-schooling program, so his mom, Cara Koscinski, ordered a cake.

"He did not know we were getting a cake because he is not a big cake eater. So we were all standing there waiting to see it and when we opened it, it was a huge shock to all of us," said Cara.

She explained how she ordered the 3/4-inch sheet cake online through Publix, but when she requested the bakery include Jacob's honor, she was alerted profane or special characters weren't allowed.

She then clarified her request with special instructions.

Cara said when her husband picked up the cake, he didn't know the bakery omitted the middle Latin word and replaced it with hyphens.

"The cake experience was kind of frustrating and humiliating because I had to explain to my friends and family like what that meant. And they were giggling uncontrollably. At least my friends were," said Jacob.

The Koscinskis said a manager from Publix apologized and offered a refund.

For now, they're nibbling on the leftover dessert and looking forward to Jacob's freshman year at Wingate University where he plans to major in pre-med.

