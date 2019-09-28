Teens who killed 3 in Canadian wilderness showed no remorse, wanted to kill more

Chynna Deese's family says she was a ray of sunshine, exuding genuine happiness and an intense love of life.

Their description of Deese, 24, came on the same day that officials in Canada revealed that her two killers chose Deese, her boyfriend and another man at random, killed them -- with no known motive -- and expressed no remorse before the pair died in a double suicide.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, family's statement of love for Deese and appreciation for those who helped in the manhunt is a stark counterpoint to dark details of the killing of the three tourists in British Columbia and the deaths of the two teens who authorities say were behind it.

The bodies of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were found in early August, weeks after the killings. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said then that they died in what appeared to be suicide by gunfire.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett on Friday released details into the investigation. Police discovered a digital camera belonging to one of the victims. The suspects used it to make videos expressing their culpability, police said, and Hackett called them "cold" and "remorseless."

"They indicated no remorse for their actions, as well as their intentions to potentially kill others."

Hackett says McLeod and Schmegelsky described in a series of videos their responsibility for the killings and their intent to commit suicide and wish to be cremated. In one, they expressed a desire to kill more people.

Authorities declined to release the videos.

Copyright CNN