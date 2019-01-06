Third person arrested in connection with Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A third individual has been arrested in connection with a Lynchburg shooting on Thursday in which a 5-year-old was grazed by a bullet.

On Saturday, Lynchburg police arrested 21-year-old Jamik Tyree Walker, who was charged with assault by mob and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to police.

On Thursday, 22-year-old Tai’he Jeter and a 17-year-old were arrested following the shooting, which took place on the 200 block of Hillside Court, police said.

The 5-year-old was treated at the scene for a superficial injury, police said.

Nobody else was injured.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at 434-455-6102 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.



