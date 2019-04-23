Three Injured In Bedford Co. After Report Of Gunshots, Suspect Taken Into Custody

BEDFORD, VA - Just before midnight on Monday, Bedford County 911 received a call from Shepherd Lane reporting gun shots.

Law enforcement responded and found three people outside of the residence with what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries.

All three individuals were transported to a hospital. The suspect barricaded himself in the residence, but after negotiations with law enforcement, was taken into custody just before 2 A.M. Tuesday.

10 News and WSLS.com will update this story throughout the morning as events warrant.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.