Today Show anchors Savannah, Hoda talk about work/life balance

ROANOKE - Many parents are trying to find a work/life balance. You're juggling work demands, with kids activities, and all the things you have to keep up with at home.

Virginia Today News anchor Jenna Zibton talked with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about how they balance little kids and a demanding job.

Jenna: You're both working moms. I'm a soon-to-be mom. So what do you say to all those moms who are trying to do it all?

Savannah Guthrie: "I think that whole idea that you can do it all, you can, but not all at the same time and maybe not always well. I think the main thing is to just know what your priorities are. We're all really lucky to do a job that we love but our kids come first. I think when you have that straight, when you know what's important, and you've got it right in your mind, everything flows from that."

Hoda Kotb: "I totally agree. I think once your priorities are right on, you're at peace. So work might be hard and you'll have a really tough day, but when you walk in the door and you see those little legs kicking and all you can think of is you hold her. All of a sudden all of the things that bothered you are erased. It's like magic almost. You're like how did that happen? But it happens."

Jenna: How do you find that work/life balance? There's probably not a balance, right?

Hoda Kotb: "There actually isn't a balance. You do your work and you can't balance it. You give 100% to whatever you happen to be but the kids really help you keep it all in perspective."

Savannah Guthrie: "I don't think there's really a balance. Sometimes I think of it like there are seasons in life. There have been seasons in my life that have been all about work before I was married and had kids. When I was in Washington, and I worked at the White House, I had no life. All I did was work. Then there are seasons in life where family and kids are the thing that you are most focused on. Then there are times when on any given day one thing might be taking precedence and then you think I have to pull this back. I had to work late last night, I'm going home early today if I can. It's just all about trying to do the best."

Hoda Kotb: "I love that, seasons of life. I feel all warm inside."

Jenna: How are you trying to raise strong women? You are now role models as the first woman anchor team in the mornings.

Hoda Kotb: "It's funny, I didn't really think about those kinds of things and now that's one of the things I think about all the time with Haley. I think I was always a pleaser and I didn't want to upset anybody. I want Haley to be stronger than that, better than that, but I also want her to be humble and sweet and kind. I don't really know how to do it."

Savannah Guthrie: "I have no idea. It's the same. There's some things where I want my daughter to be firm and strong and say I'm going to get a raise. But I never did that, I never have done that. I think parenting is really 100% about just modeling and not giving lessons but should be just exhibiting what you want your child to be. But our kids are going to be better than us right? I hope."

