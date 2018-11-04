Trenton and Thomas: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Trenton and Thomas are very close though they still have a healthy sibling rivalry at times. They are well-mannered, lovable and affectionate children who love to be praised.

Trenton,16, is intelligent and makes good grades in school. Trenton has a lot of energy and is very active and enjoys riding his bike and being on the lake. He likes playing video games and playing with his brother. Trenton has a remarkably giving personality and is willing to do anything for a stranger that is in need.

Thomas, 14, likes to be social and likes to help with taking in the groceries and helping out adults in any way that he can. He is very active and likes to stay busy. Thomas likes to play basketball, fish, hunt, and do anything else that will keep him outside longer. Thomas is very friendly to anyone he meets.

Trenton and Thomas would do best with a family that is willing to give them unconditional love and support. Trenton and Thomas will thrive in a home with structure and a stable environment.

If you would like to learn more about the brothers or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

