HENRY COUNTY - Expect delays on U.S. 220 northbound Friday morning after Virginia State Police say a tractor trailer carrying turkeys ran off the side of the road, hit a guardrail and overturned.

State police say the driver was taken to the hospital to get checked out and is expected to be okay.

This happened in Henry County between Oak Level and Bassett.

