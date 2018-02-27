True sportsmanship displayed at Bedford playoff basketball game

BEDFORD, Va. - A true show of sportsmanship was on display in Bedford County Monday night on the basketball court.

The Bedford Rockets, seen in the video wearing black jerseys, were playing the Montvale Sharks.

The Rockets were winning and tried to pass the ball to No. 15, David Johnson, to get him to score.

David has autism and is very high functioning, according to his mother, Janell Johnson.

David had not scored all season and this was a playoff game.

His mom says the Rockets were pretty far ahead going into the last couple minutes of the game and the coach told his teammates to get the ball to him so he could score.

The other team noticed what was happening and during the last minute of the game, Austin, a player from the other team kept giving David the ball so he could score.

Each time a shot went up, someone rebounded it and then passed it back to David.

After six tries, he scored on the seventh!

"There wasn't a dry eye in the building last night. It was very touching," said Joani Stclair, Austin's mom.

"It was a wonderful example of sportsmanship and teamwork," said Janell Johnson. "He was excited. He had a good game overall. He got a rebound and got the ball once and dribbled it down the court which never happens."

David has played in the recreational basketball league since third grade and is now in ninth grade.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.