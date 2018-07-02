Trump to visit The Greenbrier on Tuesday

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs Tuesday.

West Virginia State Police Spokesperson Capt. Reggie Patterson confirmed the visit to WSAZ.

The last time President Trump was at The Greenbrier, he was in town to speak at the GOP retreat in February.

The POTUS has made other trips to West Virginia over the last year, including a roundtable at the White Sulphur Springs Civic Center in April of this year to talk about the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

President Trump also had a "Make America Great Again" rally in Huntington in August of 2017.

