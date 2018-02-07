Trump trying to derail Russia probe, say U.S. voters in poll

President Donald Trump has attempted to "derail or obstruct" the Russia investigation, said 53 percent of American voters in a Quinnipiac University National Poll released Wednesday.

Voters are divided about whether Republicans in Congress have done the same. Forty-six percent say there is GOP obstruction in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's possible interference in Trump's 2016 campaign. Forty-four percent say there is no obstruction.

Mueller's investigation is legitimate, 50 percent of voters say, while 42 percent say it is a "political witch hunt." In a separate probe, 56 percent said the probe is fair and only 28 percent disagreed.

Voters also expressed their support for Dreamers in the poll. Eighty-one percent of voters said that undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children should be allowed to stay and eventually apply for citizenship. Support for Dreamers is evident across all demographics.

The issue of immigration is not worth a government shutdown, 66 percent of voters say. Fifty-nine percent of voters also oppose building a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. Opposition jumps to 65 percent in a question noting that Trump has asked Congress for $25 billion for the wall.

Quinnipiac University ran the poll Feb. 2-5, surveying 1,333 voters nationwide. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 3.3 percent, including the design effect.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.