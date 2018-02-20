TSA implements stronger screening process for carry-on items

ROANOKE, Va. - The Transportation Security Administration is implementing new, stronger screening procedures for carry-on items at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in order to ensure the security of airline passengers.

The new procedures, which have been put in place in airports across the nation, require travelers to put all personal devices larger than a cellphone in bins for X-ray screening at checkpoints. Officials said using this method will better address the current terror threat by raising the baseline of aviation security.

Travelers can expect to be asked to place the items in a bin with nothing on top or below, similar to how laptops have been screened for years.

TSA officials said decluttering carry-on bags will help agents obtain a clearer X-ray image.

Items that passengers can expect to be asked to remove from carry-on luggage include cameras, e-readers, tablets and laptops.

No changes have been made to what travelers can take through the checkpoint, and the new security measures do not apply to travelers who are enrolled in TSA Precheck.

