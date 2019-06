Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

ALTAVISTA, Va. - Two off-leash dogs attacked and killed a woman's dog in Altavista Saturday around Noon.

Animal control was successful in capturing the two dogs believed to be in the incident, and they have since been returned to their owner.

Altavista does have a leash law, which means owners must be in control of their animals at all times.

So far, not charges have been filed.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.