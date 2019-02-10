Two people shot in SW Roanoke overnight

ROANOKE - Roanoke City police are investigating gunfire in the same neighborhood for a second week in a row.

Police on scene told 10 News shots were reported around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Maple Avenue. Two men were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police have not revealed the victim’s names, or said whether they are searching for a suspect. Officers say neither wounded man is cooperating with the investigation.



An officer on the scene told 10 News he believes the shooting happened at the exact same home where 28-year-old Milton Roman was killed only 8 days ago. Roman was shot Saturday, Feb. 2..

