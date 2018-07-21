Uber Eats to launch in Blacksburg, Christiansburg

BLACKSBURG - Uber continues to expand in the New River Valley. According to company representative Gardner Menges, Uber Eats, food delivery service Uber Eats is expanding to Blacksburg and Christiansburg. In an email sent Saturday, Menges said Uber Eats has 20 available spots open for restaurants for the company's launch.

Uber Eats provides food deliveries at Uber speed, with an average delivery time of 14 minutes.

No date was given for the launch.



