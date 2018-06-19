U.S. Postal Service releasing first scratch-and-sniff stamps

The U.S. Postal Service will release its first scratch-and-sniff stamps that will add a fun and sweet touch to any piece of mail.

The 10 new stamps that come out on Wednesday feature colorful pictures of popsicles and have a sweet summer scent when scratched.

Leslie Badani and art director Antonio Alcalá of Alexandria, Virginia designed the stamps.

The stamps are being issued as First-Class Mail Forever stamps which will always have the same value as the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price.

