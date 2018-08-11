UVA president apologizes to victims of campus march

The president of the University of Virginia has offered an apology to the students and community members who faced off a year ago against white supremacists during a march through campus.

UVA President James Ryan spoke to a crowd gathered Saturday morning for a service of reflection on the anniversary of the march. He said that those who stood up against the racists showed remarkable "courage and bravery" and that the university must admit its mistakes.

Critics have said the university was unprepared and didn't do enough to intervene during the clashes, which left several people injured.

Specifically addressing those who were attacked during the march, Ryan said, "I am sorry. We are sorry."

The service also featured musical performances, a poetry reading and a moment of silence.

Among those in attendance was Susan Bro, the mother of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, a counterprotester who was killed the day after the march on campus, when violence unfolded in downtown Charlottesville.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.