VDOT urges drivers to avoid unnecessary travel during winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Transportation issued an alert Saturday advising drivers to monitor weather and delay unnecessary travel as another band of wintry weather sweeps across the commonwealth this weekend, bringing a mix of snow, sleet and rain.

VDOT said its crews have completed pretreatment of interstates and primary roadways in affected areas and are staged and ready to go once precipitation starts to fall. Weather conditions will vary across the state and motorists are urged to keep a close eye on the elements, and avoid driving if possible to allow VDOT crews to effectively clear and treat roads.

VDOT also reminds drivers to not pass snowplows. Remember to give crews room and time to plow roads.

Crews first focus efforts on roads that carry the most traffic, such as interstates and primary roads, followed by major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities and other secondary roads and subdivision streets.

Prior to any travel, check www.511virginia.org for the latest road conditions.

To report weather-related road issues, go to https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/ or call 1-800-FOR-ROADS.

