VDOT urges spring breakers to alter travel plans due to forecast

ROANOKE - There's a chance the region could see heavy snow this weekend and that means travel conditions could be dangerous.

A wet, heavy snow that will be the first major plowable precipitation this season is in the forecast.

VDOT workers have already attached plows to trucks for crews who spokesman Jason Bond said will be out on 12-hour shifts throughout the weekend, primarily focusing on interstates and main roads.

"I hope people will look at those options and watch the forecast very carefully for their travel plans,” Bond said.

It's bad timing for those driving, Virginia Tech, Radford University, Roanoke College and Virginia Western are all coming back from spring break, returning to class on Monday.

Bond said it's one of the busiest travel days of the season.

"I worry about students coming back,” Bond said.

On it's facebook page, Radford University already announced it will open up dorms a day earlier for returning students. Virginia Tech opened dorms earlier this week for students wishing to return early.

"I really hope people will not get stuck out in this as they are coming back. If they can come a little earlier or postpone coming back until things are a little better,” Bond said.

Meanwhile other weather conditions add another challenge for VDOT.

"We do see rainfall in the forecast ahead of the storm which prevents us from doing our pretreatment because it will wash off the roadways,” Bond said.

Not being able to form that brine will mainly impact snow plows, not drivers according to bond.

He said accumulation and the temperature will be a big factor in their plan.

