Vegan woman wants neighbors to stop barbecuing meat in their backyard

FreeImages.com/Jerry Attrick

Meredith, Australia - A vegan woman in Western Australia is fed up with her neighbors barbecuing in their backyard, and she wants it to stop.

Cilla Carden, a massage therapist from Perth, said she believes her neighbors are deliberately trying to irritate her by grilling meat on their property as part of a long-running feud, according to WSMV.

"It's been devastating, it's been turmoil, it's been unrest, I haven't been able to sleep," Carden told Nine News Perth.

She recently filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of Western Australia, claiming Toan Vu, his wife and children violated residential laws when they allowed the smell of cooking meat to waft into her yard.

"It's deliberate, that's what I told the courts, its deliberate," she said.

The court dismissed the case. Her request to appeal the decision was also denied, but Carden said she will continue to pursue legal action.

After learning about the case, more than 24,000 people signed up to attend a Facebook event to have a BBQ in front of Carden's house. The event was eventually removed from the social media site.

According to the Guardian, the feud between Carden and her neighbors dates back to 2017. Carden has also complained about the smell of cigarette smoke and the sound of children bouncing basketballs.