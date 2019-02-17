Victims of suspected arson, homicide, identified

NORFOLK, Va. - Authorities say a medical examiner has positively identified three people who were found dead on Virginia's Eastern Shore.

State police said Sunday that the victims have been identified as 24-year-old Wilson L. Escalante-Perez, 26-year-old Oraliz Alejandra Gonzalez-Miranda, and a 3-year-old girl.

Investigators are continuing to pursue numerous leads related to the suspected arson and say the victims suffered additional injuries inconsistent with a fire.

The bodies were found after authorities responded to a Feb. 1 fire in Nelsonia in Accomack County.

