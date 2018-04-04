Vinton offers weekend of family fun with 63rd annual Dogwood Festival

VINTON, Va. - Fireworks, carnival rides and music will kick off the 63rd annual Vinton Dogwood Festival at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 25.

The music lineup will begin with the Faded Travelers performing at the Carnival Stage on Wednesday evening. The Uptown Band will perform the following Friday and 5 Dollar Shake on Saturday. Admission to the carnival and carnival stage concerts is free.

Saturday's family-friendly events will include a full day and night of carnival rides and games. A craft show, business showcase and antique car show will be open for the public to enjoy. Live entertainment will include bluegrass, jazz, contemporary Christian, country, oldies and steel drums.

Festival foods include the return appearance of Texas Taverns as well as funnel cakes, homemade ice cream, crab cakes, kettle corn, gyros, barbecue, candied apples and more.

The Kids' Zone will feature balloon storyteller Dennis Yeatts, a petting zoo and games with prizes.

In keeping with tradition, the crowning of the Dogwood queen will take place on the Vinton War Memorial porch at noon. One William Byrd High School student will receive the crown and the honor of riding along with her court in the parade, which will start at 2:30 p.m.

The grand marshal of this year's parade is WDBJ news anchor Robin Reed. Reed will have a meet-and-greet from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the AACA Antique Car Show at Thrasher UMC Church.

Attendees will be able to enjoy the William Byrd High School band, the William Byrd Alumni band, Staunton River High School band, Virginia Highlands pipe and drum band, Island Trio, floats, clowns, stilt walkers, horses and much more during the parade.

Concerts will include The Worx at the Vinton Farmers' Market Stage on Thursday, April 26, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Holiday Band will perform Sunday, April 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Both concerts will include a beverage garden and food for sale. Admission is $5. Concertgoers should bring their won lawn chair for seating. Children under 12 are admitted for free.

The festival will conclude Sunday, April 29. with the carnival from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 540-983-0614 or go online to download a Vinton Dogwood Festival schedule of events. Information is also available on itsFacebook page.

