Vinton pair faces child abuse, abduction charges

Bedford County officials remove child from home

By Michelle Ganley
Bedford County Sheriff's Office

Wesley Keen, at left, and Sherry Keen

VINTON, Va. - A man and a woman face a slew of child abuse-related charges after investigators were called to a home in Vinton last week, officials said Monday.

Authorities with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Bedford County Child Protective Services went to a home on Sunnydale Court last Monday to check on a child, according to a news release from sheriff’s officials.

Investigators spotted evidence of possible child abuse and removed the child in question from the home, deputies said.

On Friday, officials arrested 47-year-old Wesley A. Keen and 60-year-old Sherry Ruth Keen.

Wesley Keen has been charged with assault of a family member, malicious bodily injury, the abuse or neglect of a child causing serious injury, abduction by force by depriving (the child) of liberty, and malicious wounding.

Sherry Keen faces the following counts: assault of a family member, the abuse or neglect of a child causing serious injury and abduction by force by depriving (the child) of liberty.

Neither has the option to post bond.

